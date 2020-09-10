Apple develops in-house face masks for its employees

Myth: Shoes spread COVID-19 Fact: The likelihood of COVID-19 being spread on shoes and infecting individuals is very low. As a precautionary measure, particularly in homes where infants and small children crawl or play on floors, consider leaving your shoes at the entrance of your home. This will help prevent contact with dirt or any waste that could be carried on the soles of shoes. (Image: Reuters)

Cupertino-based tech giant Apple is introducing two facemasks which it will be shipping to its corporate and retail employees soon, according to a report by Mashable India.

These masks, according to the report, are aimed at curbing the spread of COVID-19 virus and is of two types: one of which is called Clear Mask, sourced from other companies and a new, in-house mask called the Apple Face Mask. The latter, according to the report, has been designed by the company's Engineering and Industrial Design teams, involved in development of the iPhone and the iPad.

According to the report, the Apple Face Mask will have an additional layering on top and the bottom with adjustable ear loops, the material for which was chosen after extensive research.

"The new Apple Face Mask is light, comfortable, and effective at keeping you and others safe," Apple said in a promo screenshot obtained by MacRumors.