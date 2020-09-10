172@29@17@101!~!172@29@0@53!~!|news|world|apple-develops-in-house-facemasks-for-its-employees-5823081.html!~!news|moneycontrol|com!~!|controller|infinite_scroll_article.php!~!is_mobile=false
Last Updated : Sep 10, 2020 07:42 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Apple develops in-house face masks for its employees

Apple Face Mask will have an additional layering on top and the bottom with adjustable ear loops, the material for which was chosen after extensive research.

Moneycontrol News
Cupertino-based tech giant Apple is introducing two facemasks which it will be shipping to its corporate and retail employees soon, according to a report by Mashable India.

These masks, according to the report, are aimed at curbing the spread of COVID-19 virus and is of two types: one of which is called Clear Mask, sourced from other companies and a new, in-house mask called the Apple Face Mask. The latter, according to the report, has been designed by the company's Engineering and Industrial Design teams, involved in development of the iPhone and the iPad.

According to the report, the Apple Face Mask will have an additional layering on top and the bottom with adjustable ear loops, the material for which was chosen after extensive research.

"The new Apple Face Mask is light, comfortable, and effective at keeping you and others safe," Apple said in a promo screenshot obtained by MacRumors.

Apple Clear Mask, meanwhile, according to a report by News18, is the first such mask cleared by the United States Food and Drug Administration (FDA) that is completely transparent. It has been designed to help those with hearing or vision disabilities. For these, according to the report, Apple has worked with the Gallaudet University in Washington.
First Published on Sep 10, 2020 07:42 pm

