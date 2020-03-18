App
Last Updated : Mar 18, 2020 08:22 AM IST | Source: Reuters

Apple closes all retail stores, except Greater China, until further notice

The iPhone maker had said on Saturday its stores would remain closed until March 27.

Reuters @moneycontrolcom

Apple Inc said it has closed retail stores across the world until further notice, except in Greater China, as companies try to contain the spread of the coronavirus.

The iPhone maker had said on Saturday its stores would remain closed until March 27.

Retailers have been closing shops around the globe in response to the fast-spreading virus, which has killed over 7,500 people and infected more than 187,000, while disrupting supply and production chains.

First Published on Mar 18, 2020 07:56 am

tags #Apple #China #retail stores #World News

