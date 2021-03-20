English
Apple CEO Tim Cook, executives on tentative list of witnesses in Epic Games case

App Store Vice President Matt Fischer and Apple Fellow Phil Schiller were also named on the list submitted to the U.S. District Court Northern District of California Oakland Division, a copy of which was seen by Reuters.

Reuters
March 20, 2021 / 01:23 PM IST
Tim Cook, CEO of Apple, attends the annual Allen and Co. Sun Valley media conference in Sun Valley, Idaho, U.S. (Image: Reuters)

Apple Inc's CEO Tim Cook, software chief Craig Federighi and other executives were named on a tentative list of witnesses in the software giant's case against Epic Games, a court filing dated March 19 showed.

The iPhone maker has been at loggerheads with Epic Games, the creator of the popular game Fortnite, which last year tried to avoid a 30% fee which Apple charges developers on the App Store by launching its own in-app payment system. The move prompted Apple to ban Fortnite from its store.

In a separate court filing, Epic Games listed its founder and Chief Executive Tim Sweeney among its own witnesses in the case.

Apple did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment, but told Bloomberg https://www.bloomberg.com/news/articles/2021-03-20/apple-s-cook-other-senior-leaders-to-testify-in-fortnite-trial?sref=ZoyErlU1 in a statement that it felt "confident the case will prove that Epic purposefully breached its agreement solely to increase its revenues."

A direct message to Epic Games on one of its official Twitter handles did not elicit an immediate response.
Reuters
first published: Mar 20, 2021 01:20 pm

