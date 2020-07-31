App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Watch the Stock Trading Secrets webinar by Vishal B Malkan and Meghana V Malkan on August 1 and 2, from 10am to 1pm. Register now!
you are here: HomeNewsWorld
Last Updated : Jul 31, 2020 08:51 PM IST | Source: Reuters

Apple briefly overtakes Saudi Aramco to become the world's largest company

Shares of the company rose to a record high of $412 in early trading. Closing at that level will give it a market capitalization of $1.786 trillion.

Reuters

Apple Inc shares surged as much as 7.1 percent to a record high on Friday after reporting blockbuster quarterly results, helping the iPhone maker briefly overtake Saudi Aramco to become the world's largest public company.

Shares of the company rose to a record high of $412 in early trading. Closing at that level will give it a market capitalization of $1.786 trillion.

Saudi Aramco , which has been the largest public company since going public last year, had a market capitalization of $1.76 trillion as of last close.

Close
 
First Published on Jul 31, 2020 08:50 pm

tags #Apple #Business #Saudi Aramco #World News

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram Teglegram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.