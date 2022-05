(Representative Image)

Apple Inc is boosting pay for workers by increasing the overall compensation budget, the Wall Street Journal reported on Wednesday, citing an email sent to employees.

The starting pay for hourly workers in the United States will rise to $22 an hour, or higher based upon the market, a 45% increase from 2018 levels, WSJ said.





