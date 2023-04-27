 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Apple, Android rivals see first-quarter drop in China phone shipments: Research firm

Reuters
Apr 27, 2023 / 06:35 AM IST

The iPhone maker was the top-selling brand over the first three months of the year, with 20% market share. But its overall shipments in China fell to 13.3 million units, a 3% decrease from the same period in 2022.

Apple Inc and its Android rivals saw sales slide in the first quarter in China, research firm Canalys reported on Thursday, as consumers continued to tighten their belts following the lifting of COVID-19 restrictions.

The iPhone maker was the top-selling brand over the first three months of the year, with 20% market share. But its overall shipments in China fell to 13.3 million units, a 3% decrease from the same period in 2022.

Sales for all other top-selling brands also fell, with total smartphone shipments dropping 11% year-on-year to 67.2 million units, the lowest quarterly total since 2013.

Despite being the best-selling brand in the quarter, Apple saw its total market share fall 3 percentage points year-on-year.