Apocalypse now: Doomsday Clock only 100 seconds away from midnight

The symbolic Doomsday Clock is now only 100 seconds away from midnight, which is the closest it has been to the apocalypse since it began ticking in 1947.

The Bulletin of the Atomic Scientists (BAS), on January 2,3 cited nuclear proliferation, climate change and "cyber-enabled information warfare" as some of the reasons for pushing the clock 20 seconds ahead.

"Compounding the nuclear, climate, and information warfare threats, the world’s institutional and political capacity for dealing with these threats and reducing the possibility of civilization-scale catastrophe has been diminished," the BAS said in a statement.

In 2018, the clock was set at two minutes to midnight. In 2017, it was at two-and-a-half minutes to midnight. It did not move in 2019.

The clock was set at seven minutes to midnight when it first began ticking in 1947.

The farthest it has been from midnight was in 1991, after the end of the Cold War.

"As far as the Bulletin and the Doomsday Clock are concerned, the world has entered into the realm of the two-minute warning, a period when danger is high and the margin for error low. The moment demands attention and new, creative responses," Rachel Bronson, President and CEO of the BAS said.

The clock was originally created as a warning signal for nuclear war.