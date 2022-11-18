 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
APEC summit marred by suspected North Korea ICBM test, protest

Reuters
Nov 18, 2022 / 11:03 AM IST

Thai Prime Minister Prayuth Chan-ocha, the host, urged participants at the Asia-Paci?c Economic Cooperation (APEC) summit to seek sustainable growth and development after economic and social challenges from COVID, climate change and geopolitical rivalries.

Asia-Pacific leaders gathered in Bangkok on Friday for a two-day summit to focus on global economic woes but North Korea marred the opening of the talks with a suspected intercontinental ballistic missile test.

"We can no longer live like we did. We need to adjust our perspective, ways of life and ways of doing business," he said to an audience that included China's President Xi Jinping and U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris.

Established to promote economic integration, APEC groups 21 economies that account for 38% of the global population, and 62% of gross domestic product and 48% of trade.

Prayuth did not refer to North Korea's missile, which Japanese officials said landed just 200 km (130 miles) off Japan and had sufficient range to reach the mainland of the United States.

Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida, who is in Bangkok for the APEC meeting, told reporters that North Korea had "repeated its provocations with unprecedented frequency".