APEC summit disrupted by North Korean ICBM test

Reuters
Nov 18, 2022 / 03:35 PM IST

U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris called an emergency gathering of leaders from Australia, Japan, South Korea, Canada and New Zealand on the sidelines of the summit after North Korea carried out the missile test just an hour before its inauguration.

Several Asia-Pacific leaders gathered for an economic summit in the Thai capital broke away from their meeting on Friday to condemn North Korea after it test fired an intercontinental ballistic missile.

Separately, police fired rubber bullets to disperse anti-government protesters in Bangkok as the host of the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) summit, Thai Prime Minister Prayuth Chan-ocha, was opening the conference.

"This conduct by North Korea most recently is a brazen violation of multiple U.N. Security Council resolutions," she said at the meeting. "It destabilises security in the region, and unnecessarily raises tensions.

Thailand's Prayuth earlier urged participants at the summit to seek sustainable growth and development after economic and social challenges from COVID, climate change and geopolitical rivalries.

"We can no longer live like we did. We need to adjust our perspective, ways of life and ways of doing business," he said to an audience that included Harris and China's President Xi Jinping.