ANZ CEO Shayne Elliott says banking turmoil has potential to trigger financial crisis

Reuters
Mar 27, 2023 / 07:23 AM IST

Authorities around the world are on high alert for the fallout from the recent turmoil at banks following the collapse of Silicon Valley Bank (SVB) and Signature Bank (SBNY.O) in the U.S. and the emergency takeover of Credit Suisse.

Australia and New Zealand Banking Group's CEO said on Monday the latest turmoil in the global banking system had the potential to trigger a financial crisis though it was early to predict it could bring one similar to that in 2008.

"It's a crisis for some obviously, but is it a financial crisis, who knows? Does it have the potential to be one? Yes, it does have the potential to be one," CEO Shayne Elliott said in an interview on the bank's website.

But he said it was premature to assume the current condition could result in "another GFC", referring to the global financial crisis around 15 years ago that plunged the world's major advanced economies into their worst recession since the Great Depression in the 1930s.