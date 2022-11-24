Anwar Ibrahim sworn in as Malaysia's prime minister
"I, Anwar Ibrahim, after being appointed to hold the position of Prime Minister, solemnly swear that I will honestly fulfil that duty with all my efforts and that I will devote my true loyalty to Malaysia," the 75-year-old said while dressed in traditional Malaysian clothing.
AFP
November 24, 2022 / 02:51 PM IST
Malaysia’s veteran opposition leader Anwar Ibrahim was sworn in as prime minister before the king in Kuala Lumpur Thursday, ending a five-day political impasse after unprecedented inconclusive polls.
