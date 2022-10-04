English
    Antony Blinken holds calls with South Korea, Japan to condemn North Korea missile launch

    The trio also condemned North Korea's disregard of multiple UN Security Council resolutions and its deeply destabilizing implications for the region, spokesperson Ned Price said.

    Reuters
    October 04, 2022 / 10:59 AM IST
    US Secretary of State Antony Blinken.

    US Secretary of State Antony Blinken.

    U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken along with the foreign ministers of Japan and South Korea "strongly condemned" North Korea's firing of a ballistic missile over Japan, the U.S. State Department spokesperson said in a statement on Tuesday.

    Blinken emphasized that the U.S. commitment to the defense of South Korea and Japan remained "ironclad," and reaffirmed the importance of close trilateral cooperation to hold North Korea "accountable for its unacceptable behavior," the statement added.
    Reuters
    first published: Oct 4, 2022 10:59 am
