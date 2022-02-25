English
    Antony Blinken dials Jaishankar, stresses importance of collective response to Ukrainian crisis

    "Antony Blinken stressed the importance of a strong collective response to condemn Russia's invasion and call for an immediate withdrawal and ceasefire," Price said.

    PTI
    February 25, 2022 / 07:17 AM IST
    US Secretary of State Antony Blinken.

    US Secretary of State Antony Blinken.

    US Secretary of State Antony Blinken held a telephonic conversation with India's External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar and stressed the importance of a strong collective response to condemn Russia's invasion of Ukraine, an official spokesperson said.

    Blinken spoke with Jaishankar to discuss Russia's premeditated, unprovoked, and unjustified attack on Ukraine, State Department Spokesperson Ned Price said in a readout of the call on Thursday.

    "Blinken stressed the importance of a strong collective response to condemn Russia's invasion and call for an immediate withdrawal and ceasefire," Price said.

    The call between the two leaders happened soon after a White House news conference by President Joe Biden during which he said his administration is going to have consultations with India on the Ukrainian crisis. In a tweet, Jaishankar said, "Appreciate the call from @SecBlinke. Discussed the ongoing developments in Ukraine and its implications."

    It is understood that India and the United States are not on the same page on the Ukrainian crisis. India has a historic and time-tested friendship with Russia. At the same time, its strategic partnership with the United States has grown at an unprecedented pace over the last decade and a half.

    It is believed that the Biden administration has reached out to India at various levels, ranging from the White House, the State Department and its National Security Council, seeking full support from it on the Ukrainian crisis.
    PTI
    Tags: #Antony Blinken #Russia #Ukraine #World News
    first published: Feb 25, 2022 06:53 am

