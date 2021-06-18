Antonio Guterres re-elected as UN Secretary General for second five-year term

Antonio Guterres

United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres, on June 18, was re-elected the chief of the world body, after the Security Council adopted by acclamation a resolution recommending his name to the General Assembly for a second five-year term beginning January 1, 2022.

A vote was held in the General Assembly to re-elect Antonio Guterres on June 18. He will now hold the office of the UN Secretary-General for a second term from January 1, 2022, to December 31, 2026.

Volkan Bozkir, President of the 75th session of the UN General Assembly, announced on June 18 that Antonio Guterres “has been appointed by acclamation Secretary-General of the United Nations for the second term of office beginning on January 1, 2022 and ending on December 31, 2026.”

Bozkir then administered the oath of office to 72-year-old Guterres at the podium of the UN General Assembly Hall.

The 15-nation council had held a closed meeting earlier this month on June 8, where it had adopted the resolution recommending Guterres’ name to the 193-member General Assembly for a second term as the Secretary-General.

Notably, India had expressed its support for the re-election of Antonio Guterres as UN Chief and welcomed the adoption of the resolution recommending his name.

(With PTI inputs)