India must learn from Israel and China on how to influence the West

Sandipan Deb
Feb 05, 2023 / 04:56 PM IST

Somalia-born US Congresswoman Ilhan Omar was ousted from the US Foreign Affairs Committee following a vote on February 2. She has been one of the most strident anti-India voices in the US Congress.

On Thursday (February 2), the US House of Representatives voted to remove controversial Congresswoman Ilhan Omar from its powerful Foreign Affairs Committee over her history of making anti-Israel remarks. For instance, last year, in a tweet she posted, she seemed to equate Israel, a democracy, with the Taliban.

“We just do not believe when it comes to foreign affairs, especially the responsibility of that position around the world with the comments that you make, she shouldn't serve there,” House Speaker Kevin McCarthy told reporters after the vote.

Many in the Indian government would have been pleased at Omar’s comeuppance. The Somalia-born Congresswoman, the first to wear a hijab inside the House, has been one of the most strident anti-India voices in the US Congress.

In 2019, during a Congressional hearing about human rights in South Asia soon after the revocation of Article 370 by the Indian government, she confronted journalist Aarti Tikoo Singh, the only Kashmiri Hindu who had been invited, and said that her testimony on Pakistan-sponsored terrorism in the Valley was an “incredibly dubious claim”.