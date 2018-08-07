App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsWorld
Last Updated : Aug 07, 2018 03:47 PM IST | Source: PTI

Anti-dumping duty likely on nylon filament yarn from European Union, Vietnam

Following complaints by five domestic players, the Directorate General of Anti dumping and Allied Duties, initiated a probe against alleged dumping of nylon filament yarn from the two regions.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

India may impose an anti-dumping duty of up to USD 719 per tonne for five years on imports of nylon filament yarn from the European Union and Vietnam following recommendations by the commerce ministry's investigation arm Directorate General of Anti dumping and Allied Duties (DGAD). Imposition of duty aims at guarding domestic manufacturers of this yarn from cheap imports coming from European Union and Vietnam.

Following complaints by five domestic players, the DGAD initiated a probe against alleged dumping of nylon filament yarn from the two regions.

In its final findings of the probe, the directorate has concluded that the product has been exported to India from these countries below normal values and that the domestic industry has suffered material injury on account of such dumped imports.

"The Authority recommends imposition of definitive anti-dumping duty...so as to remove the injury to the domestic industry," the DGAD has said in a notification.

related news

The final view to impose the duty would be taken by the Finance Ministry soon. The suggested duty ranges between USD 128.06 per tonne to USD 719.44 per tonne.

Import of this yarn from EU and Vietnam has increased to 13,799 tonnes during October 2015 – March 2017 (which was the period of investigation) from 7,201 tonnes in 2013-14.

Five domestic firms including JCT Ltd, Gujarat Polyfilms Pvt Ltd and AYM Syntex had filed an application for initiation of the investigations. The major uses of this yarn are in home furnishing and industrial application such as curtains, sewing and embroidery thread and fishnets.

To recommend duties, the DGAD in its probe would have to establish that dumping has caused material injury to domestic players. Anti-dumping duties are levied to provide a level playing field to the local industry by guarding against below-cost import.

Imposition of anti-dumping duty is permissible under the World Trade Organization (WTO) regime. Both India and China are members of the Geneva-based body. The duty is aimed at ensuring fair trading practices and creating a level-playing field for domestic producers vis-a- vis foreign producers and exporters. They are not a measure to restrict import or cause an unjustified increase in cost of products.
First Published on Aug 7, 2018 03:42 pm

tags #European Union #Vietnam #World News

most popular

Over 1,700 stocks trade below their 200-DMA in 2018 vs 1,300 in 2008, will history repeat itself?

Over 1,700 stocks trade below their 200-DMA in 2018 vs 1,300 in 2008, will history repeat itself?

Kaushik Basu says rupee is over-valued, sees fair value at 70-71

Kaushik Basu says rupee is over-valued, sees fair value at 70-71

CreditAccess Grameen IPO to open on August 8; 10 key things to know before investing

CreditAccess Grameen IPO to open on August 8; 10 key things to know before investing

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.