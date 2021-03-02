Anthony Fauci says US must stick to two-shot strategy for Pfizer, Moderna COVID-19 vaccines

Dr Anthony Fauci. (PC-AP)

The United States must stick to a two-dose strategy for the Pfizer-BioNTech and Moderna COVID-19 vaccines, top U.S. infectious disease official Anthony Fauci told the Washington Post newsppaer.

Fauci said that delaying a second dose to inoculate more Americans creates risks, the newspaper on Monday.

He warned that shifting to a single-dose strategy for the vaccines could leave people less protected, enable variants to spread and possibly boost skepticism among Americans already hesitant to get the shots.