Anthony Fauci says he's ''example'' for COVID-19 vaccinations

Dr Anthony Fauci, the nation's top infectious disease expert, says his COVID-19 recovery is an example for the nation on the protection offered by vaccines and boosters.

Speaking during a White House briefing, Fauci, 81, said he began experiencing virus symptoms on June 14 and tested positive a day later. He was prescribed the anti-viral drug paxlovid, which has proven to be highly effective at preventing serious illness and death from COVID-19, on June 15.

I'm still feeling really quite fine, Fauci said Thursday, as the administration emphasized the protection offered by vaccines to people of all ages, after the US became the first country in the world to extend vaccine eligibility to children as young as six months.

I think I'm an example, given my age, of what we're all talking about today," Fauci said.

COVID-19 Vaccine

I'm vaccinated. I'm doubly boosted. And I believe if that were not the case, I very likely would not be talking to you looking as well as I look, I think, right now. So all as well with Fauci, he said.