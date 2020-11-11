PlusFinancial Times
Last Updated : Nov 11, 2020 07:35 AM IST | Source: Reuters

Anthony Fauci says he will take new Pfizer vaccine if FDA approves it

U.S. infectious disease expert Anthony Fauci said he will take Pfizer Inc’s new coronavirus vaccine if the Food and Drug Administration approves it and that he has confidence in the company and the government agency.

U.S. infectious disease expert Anthony Fauci said he will take Pfizer Inc’s new coronavirus vaccine if the Food and Drug Administration approves it and that he has confidence in the company and the government agency.

Asked on MSNBC if he would take the vaccine, Fauci said: “I’m going to look at the data, but I trust Pfizer. I trust the FDA. These are colleagues of mine for decades, the career scientists. If they look at this data, and they say this data is solid, let’s go ahead and approve it, I promise you, I will take the vaccine, and I will recommend that my family take the vaccine.”

First Published on Nov 11, 2020 07:35 am

