Another Trump aide, Stephen Miller, tests positive for COVID-19; at least 10 White House staff infected so far

Another aide of United States President Donald Trump has tested positive for COVID-19. Stephen Miller, top speechwriter and Trump's policy adviser, on October 6 tested positive for COVID-19, taking the number of White House staffers infected by the deadly virus to at least 10.

"Over the last five days I have been working remotely and self-isolating, testing negative every day through yesterday. Today, I tested positive for COVID-19 and am in quarantine," Miller said in a statement.

A growing number of White House staff and senior Republicans have tested positive for the novel coronavirus since Trump revealed he had contracted the respiratory disease. The infections have roiled campaigning for the Presidential election, rattled financial markets.

Trump and First Lady Melania Trump tested positive for COVID-19 on October 2, soon after it was known that their close aide Hope Hicks contracted the infection. Trump was admitted to a military hospital on October 2 and was discharged on October 5.

White House Press Secretary Kayleigh McEnany also tested positive.

The long list also includes former governor and close associate Chris Christie, former advisor Kellyanne Conway, campaign manager Bill Stepien, Jayna McCarron, one of the president's military aides, White House press office staffer Chad Gilmartin, White House communications aide, Karoline Leavitt, among others.

Additionally, at least three journalists working at the White House tested positive for the infection.

On October 6, the White House issued an updated guideline on health and safety of the residence staff.

With the recent positive results of the President and First Lady, staff wear full PPE and continue to take all necessary precautions, which include updated procedures to protect against cross-contamination, it said.

As per another memorandum, Vice-President Mike Pence tested negative on October 6. He is scheduled to have his vice-presidential debate with Indian-origin Senator Kamala Harris at Salt Lake City in Utah on October 7.

