Another ouster? Residents want to drop Trump name from New York building: Report

Donald Trump

A group of owners at Trump Palace in Manhattan, New York, is mulling removing the former United States president's name from the building.

The owners discussed the subject at a meeting, Bloomberg reported. The manager of the condominium tower is examining the possibility of such a move, Michael Schoeman, a resident of the building, told the website.

Donald Trump was a real estate magnate and reality TV star before becoming the president, and several buildings in New York are under his brand name.

Trump's presidency has been severely criticised, particularly his supporters stormed Capitol Hill on January 6, 2021. He is also the only US president to be impeached twice and his brand value appears to have taken a hit.

Trump Palace would not be the first building named after the former president to rebrand itself. In 2017, Trump SoHo, a hotel condominium in Manhattan, changed its name to "The Dominick".

Some owners worry that having Trump's name on their building could harm the value of their investment, the business news website reported.

A spokesperson for the Trump Organization didn’t respond to a request for comment when contacted by Bloomberg.

Adam Leitman Bailey, a New York real estate attorney, told Bloomberg he was contacted by residents at Trump Plaza, and other buildings soon after Trump's 2016 presidential run.

"I have received calls from every building with Trump on it in the city trying to get it removed," Bailey told the website. “Over time in New York, Donald Trump has not been very popular and New York is about money, so having Trump’s name on the building reduces its value," he said.