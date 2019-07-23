App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsWorld
Last Updated : Jul 23, 2019 02:03 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

‘Another economic downturn’ in 2019-20, US Presidential candidate Elizabeth Warren warns

Democratic Presidential candidate Elizabeth Warren has said "warning lights are flashing" for another economic crash.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Image: Reuters
Image: Reuters

Democratic Presidential candidate Elizabeth Warren said "warning lights are flashing" for another economic crash.

“Whether it’s this year or next year, the odds of another economic downturn are high – and growing. Congress and regulators should act immediately to tamp down these threats before it’s too late,” the Senator from Massachusetts said in a blog post.

Warren said she had predicted the 2008 financial crisis, linking articles supporting her claim that she had called out overpriced housing mortgages.

Close

Warren, a bankruptcy law expert, cited household debt, corporate debt and manufacturing recession as some of the indicators of an economic crisis.

related news

“I see a number of serious shocks on the horizon that could cause our economy’s shaky foundation to crumble,” the US lawmaker added.

She observed that there was still a chance to fend off the recession, highlighting four steps that can be taken. She advises to reduce household debt, monitor and reduce leveraged corporate lending. She also asks to strengthen manufacturing and limit potential shocks to the economy.

In the post, Warren also warned about the effects of the US-China trade war and US President Donald Trump’s push for a no-deal Brexit.

"Trump’s trade war with China threatens American manufacturing and has already hurt American companies that investors think of as “industry bellwethers," while feeding an all-time economic slowdown in China that could have dramatic ripple effects on the American economy.," she said in the blog post.

Trump frequently boasts about the state of the economy, even tweeting that it is "the best it has ever been".
First Published on Jul 23, 2019 12:41 pm

tags #Economy #World News

most popular

Slideshow | Analysts bet on these 8 stocks for 9-16% return in short term

Slideshow | Analysts bet on these 8 stocks for 9-16% return in short term

10 most congested cities in the world: Guess which Indian city takes top spot?

10 most congested cities in the world: Guess which Indian city takes top spot?

These CEOs and top execs pocketed the highest salaries in 2018

These CEOs and top execs pocketed the highest salaries in 2018

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.