‘Another economic downturn’ in 2019-20, US Presidential candidate Elizabeth Warren warns

Democratic Presidential candidate Elizabeth Warren said "warning lights are flashing" for another economic crash.

“Whether it’s this year or next year, the odds of another economic downturn are high – and growing. Congress and regulators should act immediately to tamp down these threats before it’s too late,” the Senator from Massachusetts said in a blog post.

Warren said she had predicted the 2008 financial crisis, linking articles supporting her claim that she had called out overpriced housing mortgages.

Warren, a bankruptcy law expert, cited household debt, corporate debt and manufacturing recession as some of the indicators of an economic crisis.

“I see a number of serious shocks on the horizon that could cause our economy’s shaky foundation to crumble,” the US lawmaker added.

She observed that there was still a chance to fend off the recession, highlighting four steps that can be taken. She advises to reduce household debt, monitor and reduce leveraged corporate lending. She also asks to strengthen manufacturing and limit potential shocks to the economy.

In the post, Warren also warned about the effects of the US-China trade war and US President Donald Trump’s push for a no-deal Brexit.

"Trump’s trade war with China threatens American manufacturing and has already hurt American companies that investors think of as “industry bellwethers," while feeding an all-time economic slowdown in China that could have dramatic ripple effects on the American economy.," she said in the blog post.



Big Rally tonight in Greenville, North Carolina. Lots of great things to tell you about, including the fact that our Economy is the best it has ever been. Best Employment & Stock Market Numbers EVER. I’ll talk also about people who love, and hate, our Country (mostly love)! 7:PM

— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 17, 2019

Trump frequently boasts about the state of the economy, even tweeting that it is "the best it has ever been".