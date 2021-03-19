Animal abusers in New South Wales to face jail time, stiffer fines

The New South Wales government has passed new cruelty laws and imposed increased fines and jail terms for animal abusers. The state's parliament passed new cruelty laws has up to an eight-fold increase in fines.

The Prevention of Cruelty to Animals Bill 2021 will amend the previous legislation of 1979, and increase penalties to both individual offenders, corporations that treat animals harshly.

On the new cruelty bill, Agriculture Minister Adam Marshall said the bill was passed in the upper house on Thursday night, it would modernise the legislation.

"These changes will see an up-to eight-fold increase in financial penalties and jail time for grubs who would hurt or fail to adequately care for animals," the agriculture minister said in a statement.

"The Bill simply underscores that animal cruelty is already unacceptable in NSW, and brings down a harsh suite of penalties on those who fall foul of our robust laws," he said.

The financial penalty for cruelty to animals will now increase from $5,500 per offence to $44,000 and an additional 12 months jail. For aggravated cruelty, a fine of $110,000 and two years of jail will be imposed.