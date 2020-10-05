Angry Birds-maker Rovio's CEO to leave by end-2020, company says

A balloon of Red, from "Angry Birds" floats down Sixth Avenue during the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade in New York. (AP/PTI)

Rovio Entertainment Chief Executive Officer Kati Levoranta is all set to leave the maker of the Angry Birds game series by the end of December 2020, after guiding the company through an initial public offering (IPO) but also through subsequent missteps which angered investors.

Leading Rovio since 2016, Levoranta had been successful in taking the firm to public market with a 2017 listing. However, within five months of success, Rovio issued a surprise warning to analysts, halving its share price halved in a single day, Reuters reported.

"The company's result and cash flow development are on a good level and its balance sheet is strong," Rovio's chairman Kim Ignatius said in a statement, the report said. The games-maker has been pushing into new segments, including getting targetting female customers to drive growth.

Soon after the announcement of Levoranta's departure hit the news, Rovio shares rose 1.2 percent. Meanwhile, the Finnish firm said that the board of directors will begin the search process for a new CEO.