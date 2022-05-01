Angelina Jolie visits Lviv in Ukraine, meets people displaced by war

US actor and UNHCR Special Envoy Angelina Jolie speaks while meeting with volunteers during a visit to Lviv's main railway station, amid Russia's invasion of Ukraine April 30, 2022. - Reuters

Hollywood actress Angelina Jolie visited the Ukrainian city of Lviv on Saturday, popping into a bakery and going to the railway station to meet some of the people displaced by the war with Russia.

Jolie, 46, is a special envoy for the United Nations refugee agency, which says more than 12.7 million people have fled their homes in the past two months, which represents around 30 percent of Ukraine's pre-war population.

During the visit to the station, Jolie met volunteers working with the displaced, who told her that each of the psychiatrists on duty spoke to about 15 people a day. Many of those in the station are children aged from two to 10, according to volunteers.

US actor and UNHCR Special Envoy Angelina Jolie evacuates the main railway station during her visit to Lviv, Ukraine amid air raid sirens during the ongoing Russian invasion April 30, 2022. - Reuters

"They must be in shock ... I know how trauma affects children, I know just having somebody show how much they matter, how much their voices matter, I know how healing that is for them," she said in reply.

At one point during her visit to the station, she tickled a small girl dressed in red, who laughed out in delight. She also posed for photos with the volunteers and some of the children.

Last month, in her role as special envoy, Jolie visited Yemen, where millions of people have been displaced by war.





