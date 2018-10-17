App
Last Updated : Oct 17, 2018 06:12 PM IST | Source: PTI

Angela Merkel says 'still a chance' for deal on Brexit

PTI @moneycontrolcom

German Chancellor Angela Merkel said that there was "still a chance" for an accord with Britain to leave the EU but that Berlin was preparing for a no-deal Brexit.

"There is still a chance to achieve a good and sustainable exit accord," Merkel told parliament ahead of a crunch EU summit in Brussels that will focus on Brexit.

"At the same time it is of course part of responsible and forward-looking governance that we prepare for all scenarios. That includes the possibility that Britain will leave the EU without a deal.
First Published on Oct 17, 2018 05:59 pm

tags #Brexit #Current Affairs #World News

