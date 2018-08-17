App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsWorld
Last Updated : Aug 17, 2018 07:43 PM IST | Source: Reuters

Angela Merkel lowers expectations before talks with Vladimir Putin

It's a work meeting from which no specific results are expected but the number of problems that occupy us from Ukraine and Syria.

Reuters @moneycontrolcom
Chancellor Angela Merkel receives Valentine's Day flowers from the Central Gardening Association at the Chancellery in Berlin, Germany, February 9, 2018. (Reuters)
Chancellor Angela Merkel receives Valentine's Day flowers from the Central Gardening Association at the Chancellery in Berlin, Germany, February 9, 2018. (Reuters)

German Chancellor Angela Merkel said on Friday she did not expect her Saturday meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin to produce any particular results.

"It's a work meeting from which no specific results are expected but the number of problems that occupy us from Ukraine and Syria to the issue of economic cooperation is so big that it is justified to be in a permanent dialogue," Merkel said.

Speaking at a news conference with Montenegrin Prime Minister Dusko Markovic in Berlin, Merkel also said a four way meeting between Germany, Russia, Turkey and France on Syria could make sense.
First Published on Aug 17, 2018 07:38 pm

tags #Angela Merkel #Vladimir Putin #World News

most popular

Sensex likely to be in 40,000-42,000 range by next Independence Day 2019: Poll

Sensex likely to be in 40,000-42,000 range by next Independence Day 2019: Poll

Most midcaps looking attractive; these 2 stocks could offer double-digit return in FY19

Most midcaps looking attractive; these 2 stocks could offer double-digit return in FY19

These 10 moneymaking ideas by experts could return 5-14% in 1-2 months

These 10 moneymaking ideas by experts could return 5-14% in 1-2 months

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.