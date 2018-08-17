Angela Merkel lowers expectations before talks with Vladimir Putin

Chancellor Angela Merkel receives Valentine's Day flowers from the Central Gardening Association at the Chancellery in Berlin, Germany, February 9, 2018. (Reuters)

German Chancellor Angela Merkel said on Friday she did not expect her Saturday meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin to produce any particular results.

"It's a work meeting from which no specific results are expected but the number of problems that occupy us from Ukraine and Syria to the issue of economic cooperation is so big that it is justified to be in a permanent dialogue," Merkel said.

Speaking at a news conference with Montenegrin Prime Minister Dusko Markovic in Berlin, Merkel also said a four way meeting between Germany, Russia, Turkey and France on Syria could make sense.