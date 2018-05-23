App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsWorld
May 23, 2018 03:00 PM IST | Source: PTI

Angela Merkel heads to China to talk economy, trade, rule of law

Merkel, who is set to leave this afternoon, said in her weekly video message her talks with Chinese leaders will address issues such as the rule of law, the economic situation and international disputes such as those over trade.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

German Chancellor Angela Merkel is heading to China with a business delegation as both Beijing and the European Union are grappling with the United States over trade issues and Washington's rejection of the Iran nuclear deal.

Merkel, who is set to leave this afternoon, said in her weekly video message her talks with Chinese leaders will address issues such as the rule of law, the economic situation and international disputes such as those over trade.

Despite tensions in relations with the US, German officials have been keen to stress their continued commitment to trans-Atlantic ties and dismiss suggestions that Germany is seeking alternative alliances even as they find common ground with Russia and China on the Iran nuclear deal and other issues.

tags #Angela Merkel #China #Germent #trade #World News

most popular

Crude oil, rupee, earnings to dictate market trend; these 10 stocks can give 28-94% returns

Crude oil, rupee, earnings to dictate market trend; these 10 stocks can give 28-94% returns

How rising crude prices may affect these 10 oil-related stocks

How rising crude prices may affect these 10 oil-related stocks

The crude story: Why oil is rising and what it means for Indian stocks

The crude story: Why oil is rising and what it means for Indian stocks

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.