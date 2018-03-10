Angela Merkel calls Donald Trump-North Korea talks offer a 'glimmer of hope'

German Chancellor Angela Merkel on Friday hailed the surprise announcement of a summit between US President Donald Trump and North Korea's Kim Jong Un as a "glimmer of hope".

Merkel said it showed that "a united international stance, including sanctions, certainly offers a glimmer of hope".

"It would of course be wonderful if we could see an easing of tensions because... the nuclearisation in North Korea has been a source of great concern for all of us.