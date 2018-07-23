App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsWorld
Last Updated : Jul 23, 2018 09:40 PM IST | Source: Reuters

Analysts slash gold price forecasts after second quarter plunge: Reuters poll

The revisions come after gold plunged from $1,365.23 in April to around $1,220, under pressure from a strengthening dollar, expectations of higher US interest rates, a large decline in gold held by exchange-traded funds and a sell-off by speculative investors.

Reuters @moneycontrolcom

Banks and brokerages have cut their average gold price forecasts for this year and next after heavy losses in the second quarter, but expect the metal to bounce back towards $1,300 an ounce, a Reuters poll showed on Monday.

A poll of 35 analysts and traders conducted this month forecast an average gold price of $1,301 an ounce in 2018 and $1,325 in 2019, from predictions of $1,334 and $1,352 respectively in a similar poll three months ago.

The revisions come after gold plunged from $1,365.23 in April to around $1,220, under pressure from a strengthening dollar, expectations of higher US interest rates, a large decline in gold held by exchange-traded funds and a sell-off by speculative investors.

The stronger dollar makes gold more expensive for buyers with other currencies, while higher interest rates increase the opportunity cost of holding non-yielding bullion.

related news

Poll respondents said the selling was overdone.

"Gold should build a bottom over the coming months," said Julius Baer analyst Carsten Menke.

"Medium to longer-term upside should materialise once growth and inflation concerns creep into financial markets, reviving safe-haven demand," he said.

Gold is traditionally used as a safe investment during political and economic uncertainty, but the threat of a global trade war and gyrations on world stock markets have so far failed to lift prices.

Low prices are also beginning to spur physical buying in India and China, the biggest gold consumers, helping support gold, said GFMS analyst Rhona O'Connell.

"We do expect gold to rebound towards $1,300, although whether it has the legs to push convincingly through that level has to be doubtful in the short term at least," she said.

Respondents also downgraded their silver outlook, predicting an average price of $16.70 an ounce this year and $17.52 in 2019, down from the previous poll's forecast of $17.28 for 2018 and $18 for 2019.

Silver, used in electronics as well as for investment, has dived from $17.32 in mid-June to around $15.30 an ounce, caught up in a broader sell-off of industrial metals prompted by fears that rising trade barriers will damage global economic growth.

But it is likely to rebound faster than gold, the poll showed.

"Although silver has suffered alongside the other metals amid rising trade tensions and scaling back of subsidies, its fundamental outlook remains relatively healthy," said Standard Chartered's Suki Cooper.

"We expect more upside potential from silver than from gold as silver should benefit by a steady industrial demand, representing an important floor to market prices," said Daniela Corsini at Intesa Sanpaolo.
First Published on Jul 23, 2018 09:35 pm

tags #Commodities #Current Affairs #Market news #World News

most popular

Court's duty to strike down law if it violates fundamental right: Supreme Court

Court's duty to strike down law if it violates fundamental right: Supreme Court

OnePlus may rebrand its ‘Dash Charge’ as ‘Warp Charge’ : Report

OnePlus may rebrand its ‘Dash Charge’ as ‘Warp Charge’ : Report

What goes around…comes around: Mumbai’s reaction as the sea spews garbage on Marine Drive

What goes around…comes around: Mumbai’s reaction as the sea spews garbage on Marine Drive

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.