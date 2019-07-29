Analysis | What Boris Johnson's victory means for Britain and Brexit

Boris Johnson became the new prime minister of the United Kingdom (UK), a development that has ramifications for Britain, and Europe in general— ramifications that stem from one topic: Brexit.

While Johnson's views on other topics are known, and widely debated, let us take a closer look at how his ascendance to the post will affect what is being dubbed as the biggest political crisis in the UK in decades.

Johnson has always assumed a hardline stance on Brexit, and after coming to power, he said the UK must leave the European Union (EU) by the October 31 deadline, "do or die, come what may".

This essentially means that Johnson is okay with a 'no deal' Brexit, meaning leaving the EU without a deal. Moreover, Johnson has said he doesn't back the settlement amount of $48 billion with EU if his demands are not met.

Experts have stated that such a scenario should be avoided, but they fear that Johnson might just stick to his guns.

According to reports, there is also widespread fear that Johnson might try and bypass Parliament to push through Brexit, not allowing the Opposition to have their say in the matter. Theresa May, who Johnson replaced as the Prime Minister, had lost her job after Parliament had rejected the Brexit deal she struck with the EU a number of times. Johnson himself had criticised the earlier approach from outside of the government.

In one of his first moves after assuming the PM post, a number of officials from the previous Cabinet were removed, and replaced with hardliners. While this might help Johnson in pushing for a 'no deal' Brexit to an extent, reports suggest that his Conservative Party remains divided on the issue. A number of Members of Parliament (MP) from the party have indicated that they will oppose a 'no deal' Brexit.

According to a report by Time magazine, the EU on its part is not ready to back down on the deal it struck with May, citing logistical difficulties. The report states that the likely scenario then is a general election triggered by members of Johnson's party, who, the report states, can digest their own government falling rather than seeing a 'no deal' Brexit happen.

A 'no deal' Brexit, observers have stated, would mean an abrupt exit without any chance of a transition period, which would allow businesses a time frame to adjust to the business environment post-exit. All this could take a toll on the economic growth, and can lead to disruption in cross-border business transactions.

In addition to that, an Independent report suggested that in the event of a 'no deal' Brexit, the government plans on a direct rule of Northern Ireland. Foreign secretary Dominic Raab, also Johnson's de facto deputy, reportedly said senior ministers were considering "very carefully" whether legislation would be needed for the government to take direct control of the region.

A scenario such as this could mean political trouble in the region, and would not go down well with nationalist parties in Northern Ireland.