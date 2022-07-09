English
    Analysis: Twitter has legal edge in deal dispute with Musk

    Twitter Inc has a strong legal case against Elon Musk walking away from his $44 billion deal to acquire the U.S. social media company but could opt for a renegotiation or settlement instead of a long court fight, according to legal experts.

    Reuters
    July 09, 2022 / 12:04 PM IST
    Elon Musk is the founder and chief executive of Tesla (Illustration: News18)

    Delaware courts, where the dispute between the two sides is set to be litigated, have set a high bar for acquirers being allowed to abandon their deals. But target companies often choose the certainty of a renegotiated deal at a lower price or financial compensation rather than a messy court battle that can last for many months, three corporate law professors interviewed by Reuters said.

    "The argument for settling at something lower is that litigation is expensive," said Adam Badawi, a law professor at UC Berkeley. "And this thing is so messy that it might not be worth it."

    Twitter and Musk spokespeople did not immediately respond to requests for comment.
