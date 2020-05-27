App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsWorld
Last Updated : May 27, 2020 10:39 AM IST | Source: Reuters

Amtrak needs $1.5 billion bailout, prepares to cut up to 20% of workforce

Amtrak said it also plans to reduce its operating costs by approximately $500 million.

Reuters

US passenger railroad service Amtrak said on Tuesday it needs a further $1.475 billion bailout and disclosed plans to cut its workforce by up to 20% in the coming budget year.

Amtrak said it also plans to reduce its operating costs by approximately $500 million.

The company, which has been devastated by the coronavirus pandemic, in April received $1 billion in emergency funding from Congress.

Close

Ridership and revenue levels are down 95% or more year-over-year since the pandemic began, Amtrak said.

related news

"It is clear we have no choice but to reduce our overhead structure to better align our costs with our revenues," CEO Bill Flynn told employees Tuesday in a memo seen by Reuters.

"This reduction is necessary to ensure we have a sustainable Amtrak that can continue to make critical investments in our core and long-term growth strategies, while also keeping safety as our top priority."

Without the additional emergency funding, Amtrak said it would need to suspend some long-distance routes, and that others would operate on a thinned-down schedule. It would also need to greatly reduce its high-speed Acela service.

Amtrak said it now expects the massive travel demand fall-off due to the pandemic to result in a full year 50% reduction in system-wide revenue. It expects passenger demand will fall from 32 million in 2019 to 16 million in the 2021 budget year.

House Transportation Committee chairman Peter DeFazio said Congress "must make sure that Amtrak, its states and commuter rail partners, and the Amtrak workforce get the support they need."

Even with new funding from Congress, Amtrak still plans to extend some service cuts.

Amtrak projects revenue to fall by $1.6 billion and to run a $1.4 billion loss after it nearly broke even last year.

The $1.475 billion request, for the fiscal year that begins Oct. 1, is in addition to an annual $2 billion in support it has been receiving from Congress in recent years.

Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner
Now that payment deadlines have been relaxed due to COVID-19, the Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner will help keep your date with insurance premiums, tax-saving investments and EMIs, among others.
Download a copy
Get best insights into Options Trading. Join the webinar by Mr. Vishal B Malkan on May 28 only on Moneycontrol. Register Now!

First Published on May 27, 2020 10:35 am

tags #Amtrak #coronavirus #World News

Latest Updates : Coronavirus Outbreak

Global energy investment expected to tumble 20% in 2020 due to COVID-19 crisis: IEA

Global energy investment expected to tumble 20% in 2020 due to COVID-19 crisis: IEA

Biocon gets drug regulator's nod for CytoSorb device to treat critical COVID-19 patients

Biocon gets drug regulator's nod for CytoSorb device to treat critical COVID-19 patients

COVID-19 pandemic | Companies may get input tax credit for relief goods donations: Report

COVID-19 pandemic | Companies may get input tax credit for relief goods donations: Report

most popular

Exclusive | Kishore Biyani's Future Lifestyle Fashions looks to raise Rs 200-225 crore via rights or preference issue

Exclusive | Kishore Biyani's Future Lifestyle Fashions looks to raise Rs 200-225 crore via rights or preference issue

India to continue use of HCQ among frontline workers, says ICMR, even as WHO suspends trial

India to continue use of HCQ among frontline workers, says ICMR, even as WHO suspends trial

Scale-up battle preparedness visualising worst-case scenarios: President Xi Jinping tells Chinese military

Scale-up battle preparedness visualising worst-case scenarios: President Xi Jinping tells Chinese military

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.