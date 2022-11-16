 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Amid Twitter turmoil, Elon Musk takes stand in $56 billion Tesla pay trial

Reuters
Nov 16, 2022 / 04:45 PM IST

Elon Musk, known for his combative testimony, is set to take the stand in a Delaware court on Wednesday to defend against claims that his $56 billion Tesla Inc pay package was based on easy to achieve performance targets and influence with the board of directors.

Tesla shareholder Richard Tornetta sued Musk and the board in 2018 and hopes to prove that Musk used his dominance over the electric vehicle maker’s board to dictate terms of the package, which did not require him to work at Tesla full-time.

Musk’s testimony before Chancellor Kathaleen McCormick comes as he is struggling to oversee a chaotic overhaul of Twitter Inc, the social media platform he was forced to buy for $44 billion in a separate legal battle before the same judge after trying to back out of that deal.

Musk, the world’s richest person, tweeted this week that he was remaining at Twitter’s San Francisco headquarters around the clock until he fixed the company’s problems.

Tornetta has asked the court to rescind the 2018 package, which Tornetta’s attorney Greg Varallo said was $20 billion larger than the annual gross domestic product of the state of Delaware.

The legal team for Musk and the Tesla directors, who are also defendants, have cast the pay package as a set of audacious goals that worked by driving 10-fold growth in Tesla’s stock value, to more than $600 billion from around $50 billion.