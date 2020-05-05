App
you are here: HomeNewsWorld
Last Updated : May 05, 2020 07:33 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

In pics | Amid Moscow lockdown, some dogs find new homes and friends

People in isolation, looking for animal companionship, are adopting dogs. And many dogs are making new friends, as volunteers walk the pets of elderly people.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
volunteer Nadezhda Minyaeva, wearing a face mask and gloves to protect from coronavirus, takes Russian pensioner Margarita Donchenko's dog Sopha for a walk in a courtyard outside the apartment building in Moscow, Russia. (Image courtesy: AP)
1/10

Volunteer Nadezhda Minyaeva, wearing a face mask and gloves to protect from coronavirus, takes Russian pensioner Margarita Donchenko's dog Sopha for a walk in a courtyard outside the apartment building in Moscow, Russia. (Image courtesy: AP)

Anastasia Medvedeva, one of the organizers of the online adoption initiative called "Happiness Delivered At Home", pets Ratna, about 3 year old hunting dog, left, and Goldy about 6 year mixed toy terrier, prior to an online broadcast to show dogs and cats to try to match them with owners in Moscow, Russia. (Image courtesy: AP)
2/10

Anastasia Medvedeva, one of the organisers of the online adoption initiative called "Happiness Delivered At Home", pets Ratna, about 3-year-old hunting dog, left, and Goldy, 6-year-old mixed toy terrier, prior to an online broadcast to show dogs and cats to try to match them with owners in Moscow, Russia. (Image courtesy: AP)

volunteer Nadezhda Minyaeva, wearing a face mask and gloves to protect from coronavirus, walks with Russian pensioner Margarita Donchenko's dog in a courtyard outside of the apartment building in Moscow, Russia. (Image courtesy: AP)
3/10

Volunteer Nadezhda Minyaeva, wearing a face mask and gloves to protect from coronavirus, walks with Russian pensioner Margarita Donchenko's dog in a courtyard outside of the apartment building in Moscow, Russia. (Image courtesy: AP)

Volunteer Nadezhda Minyaeva, wearing a face mask and gloves to protect from coronavirus, walks with Russian pensioner Margarita Donchenko's dog in a courtyard outside of the apartment building in Moscow, Russia. (Image courtesy: AP)
4/10

Volunteer Nadezhda Minyaeva, wearing a face mask and gloves to protect from coronavirus, walks with Russian pensioner Margarita Donchenko's dog in a courtyard outside of the apartment building in Moscow, Russia. (Image courtesy: AP)

Anastasia Medvedeva, one of the organizers of the online adoption initiative called "Happiness Delivered At Home", wearing a face mask and gloves to protect from coronavirus, walks to meet with Alexandra Novatova, new owner in Moscow, Russia. (Image courtesy: AP)
5/10

Anastasia Medvedeva, one of the organisers of the online adoption initiative called "Happiness Delivered At Home", wearing a face mask and gloves to protect from coronavirus, walks to meet with Alexandra Novatova, the new owner in Moscow, Russia. (Image courtesy: AP)

Russian pensioner Margarita Donchenko's dog Sopha looks at volunteer Nadezhda Minyaeva while meeting with a neighbor dog during a walk in a courtyard outside of the apartment building in Moscow, Russia. (Image courtesy: AP)
6/10

Russian pensioner Margarita Donchenko's dog Sopha looks at volunteer Nadezhda Minyaeva while meeting with a neighbor dog during a walk in a courtyard outside of the apartment building in Moscow, Russia. (Image courtesy: AP)

Barly, a two year old mutt dog, waits inside a car, as Anastasia Medvedeva, one of the organizers of the online adoption initiative called "Happiness Delivered At Home", wearing a face mask and gloves to protect from coronavirus, makes a phone call to Alexandra Novatova, the new owner of Barly, in Moscow, Russia. (Image courtesy: AP)
7/10

Barly, a 2-year-old mutt dog, waits inside a car as Anastasia Medvedeva, one of the organisers of the online adoption initiative called "Happiness Delivered At Home", makes a phone call to Alexandra Novatova, the new owner of Barly, in Moscow, Russia. (Image courtesy: AP)

Russian pensioner Margarita Donchenko, 81, left, smiles holding her dog, as volunteer Nadezhda Minyaeva takes a selfie, observes social distancing guidelines to protect against coronavirus, after a walk with the dog in Moscow, Russia. (Image courtesy: AP)
8/10

Russian pensioner Margarita Donchenko, 81, left, smiles holding her dog as volunteer Nadezhda Minyaeva, takes a selfie while observing social distancing guidelines to protect against coronavirus, after a walk with the dog in Moscow, Russia (Image courtesy: AP)

Alexandra Novatova, left, and Anastasia Medvedeva, one of the organizers of the online adoption initiative called "Happiness Delivered At Home", both wearing face masks and gloves to protect from coronavirus, pet Barly, the two year old mutt dog at Novatova's apartment building in Moscow, Russia. (Image courtesy: AP)
9/10

Alexandra Novatova, left, and Anastasia Medvedeva, one of the organisers of the online adoption initiative called "Happiness Delivered At Home", both wearing face masks and gloves to protect from coronavirus, pet Barly - the 2-year-old mutt dog at Novatova's apartment building in Moscow, Russia. (Image courtesy: AP)

Anastasia Medvedeva, one of the organizers of the online adoption initiative called "Happiness Delivered At Home", sits with Ratna, 3 year old hunting dog, left, and Goldy, 6 year mixed toy terrier, during an online broadcast to show dogs and cats to try to match them with people, in Moscow, Russia. (Image courtesy: AP)
10/10

Anastasia Medvedeva, one of the organisers of the online adoption initiative called "Happiness Delivered At Home", sits with Ratna, a 3-year-old hunting dog, left, and Goldy, a 6-year-old mixed toy terrier, during an online broadcast to show dogs and cats to try to match them with people, in Moscow, Russia. (Image courtesy: AP)

First Published on May 5, 2020 07:32 am

tags #coronavirus #Moscow #Russia #Slideshow #World News

