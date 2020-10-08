American poet Louisa Glück wins Nobel Prize in Literature

The 2020 Nobel Prize in Literature is awarded to the American poet Louise Glück for her unmistakable poetic voice, the Swedish Academy said.
According to Britannica, Glück previously won a Pulitzer Prize in 1993 for The Wild Iris (1992). Her work is characterised by insight and a severe lyricism, it stated.
According to Reuters, the 10 million Swedish crown ($1.1 million) prize is named after dynamite inventor and businessman Alfred Nobel.
This Prize has been awarded since 1901 for achievements in science, literature and peace in accordance with his will.