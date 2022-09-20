English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Open App
    you are here: HomeNewsWorld

    American Express to hire 1,500 tech staff by year-end even as recession looms

    The new hires would fill up roles such as data scientist, software engineer and others by the end of the year. The company has already brought in around 3,600 tech employees this year, a spokesperson for the credit card giant said in an emailed statement.

    Reuters
    September 20, 2022 / 06:52 AM IST
    American Express

    American Express

    American Express Co said on Monday it is looking to hire around 1,500 people for technology roles, shrugging off fears of an economic slowdown that has prompted other U.S. financial companies to cut jobs in recent months.

    The new hires would fill up roles such as data scientist, software engineer and others by the end of the year. The company has already brought in around 3,600 tech employees this year, a spokesperson for the credit card giant said in an emailed statement.

    New York-based AmEx bumped up its annual revenue forecast in July, boosted by a surge in spending on travel and entertainment. Moderate inflation tends to benefit credit card companies, which charge a percentage on the dollar value of transactions as fees.

    Fears of a recession have led other financial companies to cut expenses and trim headcount. Goldman Sachs Group Inc is expected to cut jobs starting as early as this month, according to a source familiar with the plans.

    Financial technology firms like Robinhood Markets Inc and mortgage lenders including loanDepot Inc have also slashed headcount this year.

    Close

    The plans were first reported by Bloomberg News, citing an interview with AmEx's Chief Information Officer Ravi Radhakrishnan.

    As of last year, the credit card issuer had 64,000 employees - 22,000 of whom were based in the United States.
    Reuters
    Tags: #American Express #recession #tech staff #World News
    first published: Sep 20, 2022 06:54 am
    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.