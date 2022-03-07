American Express suspends operations in Russia, Belarus

American Express has reportedly asked its payments and partner banks to onboard new merchants

American Express announced it is suspending all operations in Russia and Belarus. Globally issued American Express cards will no longer work at merchants or ATMs in Russia, the company said in a statement.

AmEx cards issued locally in Russia by the country's banks will also no longer work outside of Russia. Globally issued American Express cards will no longer work at merchants or ATMs in Russia, the company said in a statement.

The company previously halted its relationships with banks in Russia impacted by the U.S. and international government sanctions, the company said.