    you are here: HomeNewsWorld

    American Express suspends operations in Russia, Belarus

    AmEx cards issued locally in Russia by the country's banks will also no longer work outside of Russia. Globally issued American Express cards will no longer work at merchants or ATMs in Russia, the company said in a statement.

    PTI
    March 07, 2022 / 06:59 AM IST
    American Express announced it is suspending all operations in Russia and Belarus. Globally issued American Express cards will no longer work at merchants or ATMs in Russia, the company said in a statement.

    The company previously halted its relationships with banks in Russia impacted by the U.S. and international government sanctions, the company said.
    Tags: #American Express #Belarus #Russia #Ukraine #World News
    first published: Mar 7, 2022 06:59 am
