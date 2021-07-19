MARKET NEWS

American duo sentenced to prison by Tokyo court for helping Carlos Ghosn flee Japan

Michael Taylor and his son Peter pleaded guilty and apologised to the court last month saying they regretted their role in smuggling Ghosn out of Japan hidden in a box aboard a private jet from Japan’s Kansai airport.

Reuters
July 19, 2021 / 12:25 PM IST
Source: Reuters

A Tokyo court on Monday sentenced US Army Special Forces veteran Michael Taylor to two years in prison and his son to one year and eight months for helping former Nissan Motor Co Ltd chairman Carlos Ghosn flee Japan, where he had faced charges of financial misconduct.

Michael Taylor and his son Peter pleaded guilty and apologised to the court last month saying they regretted their role in smuggling Ghosn out of Japan hidden in a box aboard a private jet from Japan’s Kansai airport.

Ghosn remains a fugitive in his childhood home of Lebanon, which doesn't have an extradition treaty with Japan.
