 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsWorld

American Airline flyer urinated on fellow passenger in drunken state: Sources

PTI
Mar 05, 2023 / 11:09 AM IST

The incident allegedly took place on flight number AA292, which took off from New York at 9.16 pm on Friday and landed after 14 hours and 26 minutes of flying at the Indira Gandhi International (IGI) Airport here at 10.12 pm on Saturday.

A passenger on a New York-New Delhi American Airlines flight allegedly urinated on a fellow male passenger in a drunken state, sources said on Sunday.

The incident allegedly took place on flight number AA292, which took off from New York at 9.16 pm on Friday and landed after 14 hours and 26 minutes of flying at the Indira Gandhi International (IGI) Airport here at 10.12 pm on Saturday.

”We have received a complaint of urination on co-passenger from American Airlines against one person — Arya Vohra, aged 20 — who is a student in USA and resident of Defence Colony (in) Delhi. We are taking necessary legal action,” a senior Delhi Police officer said.”The accused is a student in a US university.

He was in a state of inebriation and urinated while he was asleep. It somehow leaked and fell on a fellow passenger who complained to the crew,” a source at the airport said.