America will land first woman on moon: Donald Trump

America will land the first woman on the moon, President Donald Trump has said and promised to launch a new age of American ambition in space if re-elected.

Trump's remarks came as he formally accepted the Republican nomination for a second term from the South Lawn of the White House.

Trump, 74, said that if re-elected the US will win the race to 5G, and build the world's best cyber and missile defence.

“We will launch a new age of American ambition in apace. America will land the first woman on the moon – and the United States will be the first nation to plant its flag on Mars,” Trump said in his address to the Republican National Convention on Thursday.

Trump said that in his first term, his administration launched the Space Force, the first new branch of the United States military since the Air Force was created almost 75 years ago. Over the weekend, the Trump campaign released a 49-point "Fighting for You!" second-term agenda, according to which the president promised to "launch space force, establish a permanent manned presence on the moon and send the first manned mission to mars.