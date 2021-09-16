MARKET NEWS

AMC CEO Adam Aron says theaters will accept other cryptocurrencies along with Bitcoin

”Cryptocurrency enthusiasts: you likely know @AMCTheatres has announced we will accept Bitcoin for online ticket and concession payments by year-end 2021. I can confirm today that when we do so, we also expect that we similarly will accept Ethereum, Litecoin and Bitcoin Cash,” Aron tweeted.

Reuters
September 16, 2021 / 08:46 AM IST

AMC Entertainment CEO Adam Aron said on Wednesday AMC Theatres will accept Bitcoin for online ticket and concession payments, and similarly accept other cryptocurrencies like Ethereum, Litecoin and Bitcoin Cash.

Tags: #Adam Aron #AMC #AMC Theatres #Bitcoin Cash #Ethereum #Litecoin #World News
first published: Sep 16, 2021 08:47 am

