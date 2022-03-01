English
    Ambassador to US says Ukraine needs weapons

    Senators emerged from a Monday evening meeting with Ambassador Oksana Markarova at the Capitol as Congress is preparing supplemental funding to help Ukraine during the crisis. The White House is seeking at least $6.4 billion in military and humanitarian aid.

    PTI
    March 01, 2022 / 07:14 AM IST
    (Image: AFP)

    Ukraine's ambassador to the US is telling senators her country needs more military weapons as it fights the Russian invasion.

    Senators emerged from a Monday evening meeting with Ambassador Oksana Markarova at the Capitol as Congress is preparing supplemental funding to help Ukraine during the crisis. The White House is seeking at least $6.4 billion in military and humanitarian aid.

    “They need more arms,” said Sen. Mark Warner, D-Va., the chairman of the Intelligence Committee.

    “It's David versus Goliath,” said Sen. Jim Risch of Idaho, the top Republican on the Foreign Relations Committee. “I think that any human being reading the reports coming out of there realise that this is dire.” Senators in the US are working to provide ammunition such as anti-tank and anti-aircraft systems to Ukraine -- what Risch called an “all of the above” effort.
    PTI
    Tags: #Russia #Ukraine #US #World News
    first published: Mar 1, 2022 07:14 am

