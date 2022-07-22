Amazon's healthcare journey, from telehealth to cancer research

Since 2018, Amazon.com Inc has amassed healthcare businesses from telehealth and drug delivery to fitness trackers and cancer research.

On Thursday, the ecommerce giant agreed to buy primary healthcare provider One Medical in a $3.49 billion deal that would expand its virtual care presence and add some brick-and-mortar doctors' offices.

Year Events 2022 Tied up with the biggest telehealth company, Teladoc Health, to help patients connect with a doctor or another health provider through Alexa 2022 Partnered with the Fred Hutchinson Cancer Center in research to develop vaccines for melanoma and breast cancer 2021 Struck a deal to sell virtual medical services to Hilton in the United States 2021 Expanded the company's virtual healthcare service to its own employees and other businesses nationwide 2020 Launched its first fitness band and subscription service, Halo, taking on Apple, Fitbit and Samsung in the crowded fitness tracker market 2019 The joint venture between Amazon.com, Berkshire Hathaway and JPMorgan Chase closed down, three years after the companies came together in a bid to reduce escalating healthcare costs. 2019 Piloted its on-demand health offering called Amazon Care for its employees around Seattle. 2019 Bought healthcare startup Health Navigator, its second purchase in the healthcare services industry. 2018 Amazon bought online pharmacy PillPack for $753 million, a move that put it in direct competition with drugstore chains, drug distributors and pharmacy benefit managers.