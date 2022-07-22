English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Live Today |Option Omega 3.0 Retail Option Virtual Online Conference at 8pm
    you are here: HomeNewsWorld

    Amazon's healthcare journey, from telehealth to cancer research

    On Thursday, the ecommerce giant agreed to buy primary healthcare provider One Medical in a $3.49 billion deal that would expand its virtual care presence and add some brick-and-mortar doctors' offices.

    Reuters
    July 22, 2022 / 07:35 AM IST
    (Image Courtesy: Reuters)

    (Image Courtesy: Reuters)

    Since 2018, Amazon.com Inc has amassed healthcare businesses from telehealth and drug delivery to fitness trackers and cancer research.

    On Thursday, the ecommerce giant agreed to buy primary healthcare provider One Medical in a $3.49 billion deal that would expand its virtual care presence and add some brick-and-mortar doctors' offices.
    YearEvents
    2022Tied up with the biggest telehealth company, Teladoc Health, to help patients connect with a doctor or another health provider through Alexa
    2022Partnered with the Fred Hutchinson Cancer Center in research to develop vaccines for melanoma and breast cancer
    2021Struck a deal to sell virtual medical services to Hilton in the United States
    2021Expanded the company's virtual healthcare service to its own employees and other businesses nationwide
    2020Launched its first fitness band and subscription service, Halo, taking on Apple, Fitbit and Samsung in the crowded fitness tracker market
    2019The joint venture between Amazon.com, Berkshire Hathaway and JPMorgan Chase closed down, three years after the companies came together in a bid to reduce escalating healthcare costs.
    2019Piloted its on-demand health offering called Amazon Care for its employees around Seattle.
    2019Bought healthcare startup Health Navigator, its second purchase in the healthcare services industry.
    2018Amazon bought online pharmacy PillPack for $753 million, a move that put it in direct competition with drugstore chains, drug distributors and pharmacy benefit managers.

    Reuters
    Tags: #Amazon #cancer research #telehealth #World News
    first published: Jul 22, 2022 07:35 am
    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.