Time to reset economy

Last Updated : Feb 10, 2020 08:12 AM IST | Source: Reuters

Amazon withdraws from Barcelona's Mobile World Congress tech conference over coronavirus: Report

Several Spanish media outlets, including El Mundo, said the online retailer confirmed that "due to the outbreak and continuing concerns about the new coronavirus" it would not be exhibiting or participating in the Mobile World Congress 2020, scheduled from February 24 to 27.

Reuters @moneycontrolcom

Amazon withdrew on Sunday from attending an international telecoms conference in Barcelona later this month because of the new coronavirus.

Several Spanish media outlets, including El Mundo, said the online retailer confirmed that "due to the outbreak and continuing concerns about the new coronavirus" it would not be exhibiting or participating in the Mobile World Congress 2020, scheduled from February 24 to 27.

Amazon did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

First Published on Feb 10, 2020 08:06 am

