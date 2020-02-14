App
Last Updated : Feb 14, 2020 08:24 AM IST | Source: PTI

Amazon wins order suspending $10 bn Microsoft US military contract

A temporary injunction requested by Amazon was issued US judge Patricia Campbell-Smith, barring the Department of Defense from starting work on the contract known as JEDI, according to a summary of the ruling available online.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

A federal judge has issued an order temporarily blocking the US military from awarding a multibillion-dollar cloud computing contract to Microsoft, after Amazon claimed the process was tainted by politics.

Details of the ruling were sealed for unspecified reasons.

Amazon has alleged it was shut out of the deal because of President Donald Trump's vendetta and is seeking testimony from the president and other top officials on the reasons for awarding the USD 10 billion US military cloud computing contract.

First Published on Feb 14, 2020 08:14 am

tags #Amazon #Microsoft #US #US military contract #World News

