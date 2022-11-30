 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Amazon unveils supply-chain, cloud services drawing on its retail arm

Nov 30, 2022 / 07:34 AM IST

At an annual conference in Las Vegas, its cloud division announced Amazon DataZone to help businesses control access to internal data, with Fox Corp as one of the launch customers, according to a press release.

Amazon (Image: AP)

Amazon.com Inc on Tuesday announced data and security services for businesses in an effort to win more sales and stay the largest cloud-computing provider, ahead of rivals Microsoft Corp and Alphabet Inc's Google.

Other new services included Amazon Security Lake helping enterprises aggregate information from cybersecurity vendors and other sources.

Reuters
