Amazon to warn customers on limitations of its artificial intelligent

Reuters
Dec 01, 2022 / 06:54 AM IST

Akin to lengthy nutrition labels, Amazon's so-called AI Service Cards will be public so its business customers can see the limitations of certain cloud services, such as facial recognition and audio transcription. The goal would be to prevent mistaken use of its technology, explain how its systems work and manage privacy, Amazon said.

Amazon.com Inc is planning to roll out warning cards for software sold by its cloud-computing division, in light of ongoing concern that artificially intelligent systems can discriminate against different groups, the company told Reuters.

The company is not the first to publish such warnings. International Business Machines Corp, a smaller player in the cloud, did so years ago. The No. 3 cloud provider, Alphabet Inc's Google, has also published still more details on the datasets it has used to train some of its AI.

Yet Amazon's decision to release its first three service cards on Wednesday reflects the industry leader's attempt to change its image after a public spat with civil liberties critics years ago left an impression that it cared less about AI ethics than its peers did. The move will coincide with the company's annual cloud conference in Las Vegas.

Michael Kearns, a University of Pennsylvania professor and since 2020 a scholar at Amazon, said the decision to issue the cards followed privacy and fairness audits of the company's software. The cards would address AI ethics concerns publicly at a time when tech regulation was on the horizon, said Kearns.

"The biggest thing about this launch is the commitment to do this on an ongoing basis and an expanded basis," he said.