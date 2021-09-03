Amazon to roll out its own TV in US by October

In the four-page letter, a so-called 'show cause notice', the CCI asked Amazon why it should not take action and penalise the company for providing false information. (File Image)

Amazon.com Inc is planning to launch its Amazon-branded TV in the United States as soon as October, Business Insider reported.

The launch, involving teams from Amazon Devices and Lab126, has been in the works for almost two years, the report said, citing people familiar with the matter.

The TVs, which will be powered by voice assistant Alexa, are currently designed and manufactured by third parties, one of which is TCL, the report added.

Amazon did not immediately respond to Reuters’ request for a comment.

The tech giant had already launched an AmazonBasics TV in India late last year.